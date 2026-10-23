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Environment minister David Maynier chats to visitors at the Addo Elephant National Park about the new infrastructure upgrade and expansion work in the park Picture: Supplied
Environment minister David Maynier chats to visitors at the Addo Elephant National Park about the new infrastructure upgrade and expansion work in the park Picture: SuppliedPicture: Supplied

Jumbo infrastructure upgrade for Addo elephant park

Beloved Eastern Cape conservation gem set to sparkle after SANParks' R136.5m investment

  • Guy Rogers
3 min read
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