Environment minister David Maynier chats to visitors at the Addo Elephant National Park about the new infrastructure upgrade and expansion work in the park Picture: SuppliedPicture: SuppliedJumbo infrastructure upgrade for Addo elephant parkBeloved Eastern Cape conservation gem set to sparkle after SANParks' R136.5m investmentGGuy Rogers23 OCT 2026, 09:013 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail