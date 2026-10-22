VWGA extends ECD support to reach more children

VWGA is helping ECD trainers reach communities in underserved areas through its vehicle support agreement with the Centre for Early Childhood Development and Ntataise. With one of the Vivos provided is VWGA's Tsholofelo Sithole, ECD practitioners Phindile Mabaso, Johannah Sibanyoni, Julia Mmamahlaku, Rebecca Mahlangu, Sophie Mojapelo, Esther Phasha, Xolani Matjeke, and Kghothatso Khoza, and VWGA's Nobuntu Lange

Picture: SUPPLIED