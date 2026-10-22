Renewed opposition to proposed animal identification regulations

South African meat producers are mounting renewed opposition against draft government regulations that require compulsory identification and national registration for livestock, dogs, and beehives. Agricultural bodies contend that the Animal Improvement Act of 1998 does not grant the state the statutory power to impose a universal traceability database, warning that the proposals will not withstand legal scrutiny.

While the Department of Agriculture, led by Minister Willie Aucamp, maintains that the republished regulations are subject to a 90-day public consultation, farming leaders argue that the measures are virtually identical to previously withdrawn rules. Industry representatives warn that the requirements—which threaten non-compliant owners with hefty fines or up to two years in prison—conflate genetic improvement legislation with veterinary disease control.