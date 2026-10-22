Siyolise Orji, 19, models the Safe Sis SOS pendant, which she developed to help women and girls alert trusted contacts when they are in dangerPicture: SuppliedKouga teen develops SOS pendant to protect womenSafe Sis device designed to send emergency message and wearer's GPS location to five contactsFaith Mtwana22 OCT 2026, 03:263 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail