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Siyolise Orji, 19, models the Safe Sis SOS pendant, which she developed to help women and girls alert trusted contacts when they are in danger
Siyolise Orji, 19, models the Safe Sis SOS pendant, which she developed to help women and girls alert trusted contacts when they are in dangerPicture: Supplied

Kouga teen develops SOS pendant to protect women

Safe Sis device designed to send emergency message and wearer's GPS location to five contacts

3 min read
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