Flooded grounds, unfinished buildings: Gamble Street pupils pay the price

Gamble Street Secondary School in Kariega has issued an urgent plea for assistance after Monday's downpour left the school premises flooded, with pupils having to wade through dams of water and mud to get to class.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the school said the pupils' shoes, socks and uniforms were left sodden after having to wade through the deep pools of water, which was not conducive to learning during one of the most critical periods of the academic year.

When The Herald visited the school on Tuesday morning, it uncovered another serious concern — that of incomplete construction work on most of the school's older buildings.

A staff member, who could not be named, said construction workers had downed tools on October 15 due to alleged non-payment.

Construction is under way at both the boys’ and girls’ hostels, where pupils are still being accommodated in portions of the facilities.

The toilets at the school are also under construction, and plastic mobile toilets were the only available ablutions for teachers and pupils.

The staff member also mentioned that construction had begun in 2024 with a budget of R41m, but allegedly only R9m of that budget had actually been used for the upgrades.

In relation to the waterlogged premises, the social media post said it had become a regular struggle for pupils at the school.

“The school grounds become waterlogged, muddy and difficult to navigate.

“Enormous puddles form across the grounds, resembling small dams, leaving learners with very few places to walk without stepping into water or sinking into the mud.

“Imagine having to walk through these conditions simply to get to your classroom.

“Imagine arriving at school with wet shoes, muddy feet and damp clothing, while still being expected to sit down, concentrate and learn.

“This is the reality our learners face on rainy days and during thunderstorms.”

The post went on to say that it was heartbreaking to witness.

“Our learners deserve an environment that protects their dignity, supports their learning and gives them a sense of pride in their school.

“Something as basic as a safe, dry walkway becomes an obstacle in their educational journey.

“We pray for the day when Gamble Street Secondary School will have a new school building, proper paving and safe walkways where learners can move freely, regardless of the weather.

“A school where rain does not turn the grounds into muddy obstacles, but where every child can walk to class safely and with dignity.

“This is not merely about bricks, cement or paving. It is about investing in our children's future.

“It is about showing them that they matter, that their education matters, and that they deserve an environment conducive to teaching and learning.

“Our learners cannot continue to face these conditions whenever the heavens open.

"They deserve better. Our teachers deserve better. Our school community deserves better."

The post said they hoped the summer season would bring drier days.

“We can only hope that, before another winter arrives, meaningful progress will be made towards providing our learners with proper paving, safe walkways and a school environment they can be proud of.

“We remain hopeful that the necessary support and intervention will come, and that one day we will look back on these difficult conditions as a chapter in our school's history that we have overcome.

“Our learners have dreams worth protecting and futures worth investing in.

"Let us work towards a school environment that reflects the value we place on their education and their lives."

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima did not comment on the flooding situation or the Facebook post, but did confirm that construction had been delayed since it began on October 25 2024.

“The contract period is 15 months and the initial completion date was January 26 2026.

"While waiting for the approval of EOT [extension of time] approvals, the new anticipated completion date is June 2027.

“Delays on progress was mostly structural engineer-related.

“After numerous engagements with the relevant stakeholders, work has resumed even though progress is not as speedy as one would want.

“Also, six months non-payment of the contractor contributed to delays, but the department of education has subsequently improved on payments, but the six months will forever have a bearing on the project."

Mtima said the construction work was 30% to 40% complete.

“[The] contractor workforce has been lean on the greater part of the project but has since improved in the last month or so.

“[The project] has also experienced PSP [professional service provider] co-ordination issues but these have been addressed."