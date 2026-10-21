BREAKING | Bomb threat grounds plane at King Phalo Airport

A bomb threat sparked a major security response at King Phalo Airport in KuGompo City on Wednesday after an aircraft carrying 184 passengers was stopped before take-off.

All passengers and crew safely disembarked, and the plane is being held in isolation.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the threat was received through a call from an unknown person using a private number.

“SAPS can confirm that a call was received from an unknown caller using a private number, alleging the presence of a bomb on the aircraft.

"The aircraft is currently being held as part of standard security protocols.

"All 184 passengers on board have safely disembarked.

“A multi-disciplinary response team has been activated and is on the scene,” Gantana said.

She said the response team included the Bomb Disposal Unit, K9 explosive detection dogs, hostage negotiators, disaster management officials, airport security and emergency medical services.

“The scene is being managed by the relevant authorities, and investigations into the origin of the threat are ongoing,” she said.

Gantana said no further information was available at this stage and urged the public not to speculate while security agencies carried out their work.