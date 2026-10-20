Three women to apply for bail after fatal shooting of man in Gqeberha

Three women arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man following a tavern dispute in Nelson Mandela Bay are scheduled to appear in court for a formal bail application on Friday.
Vukile Matebe was killed in KwaDwesi on August 31 after an altercation broke out at Siba's Tavern, prompting an extensive investigation by the Gqeberha serious violent crime investigation unit that led to the suspects' arrests.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Three women aged 24 to 29 were arrested by detectives for the murder of Vukile Matebe.
- The 49-year-old victim was shot dead on August 31 in Zinyoka Location, KwaDwesi, after an altercation at Siba's Tavern.
- Investigators allege the three suspects fetched their boyfriends from Magxaki Location prior to the fatal shooting.
- The accused appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday and remain in custody ahead of their formal bail hearing.
- Police have confirmed that the investigation is continuing, and that further arrests are expected.