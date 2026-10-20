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Vukile Matebe was killed in KwaDwesi on August 31 after an altercation at a local tavern
Vukile Matebe was killed in KwaDwesi on August 31 after an altercation at a local tavernPicture: 123RF/123RF Premium

Three women to apply for bail after fatal shooting of man in Gqeberha

KwaDwesi incident traced to dispute at local drinking spot

  • Herald Reporter
1 min read

Three women arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man following a tavern dispute in Nelson Mandela Bay are scheduled to appear in court for a formal bail application on Friday.

Vukile Matebe was killed in KwaDwesi on August 31 after an altercation broke out at Siba's Tavern, prompting an extensive investigation by the Gqeberha serious violent crime investigation unit that led to the suspects' arrests.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Three women aged 24 to 29 were arrested by detectives for the murder of Vukile Matebe.
  • The 49-year-old victim was shot dead on August 31 in Zinyoka Location, KwaDwesi, after an altercation at Siba's Tavern.
  • Investigators allege the three suspects fetched their boyfriends from Magxaki Location prior to the fatal shooting.
  • The accused appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday and remain in custody ahead of their formal bail hearing.
  • Police have confirmed that the investigation is continuing, and that further arrests are expected.

Three women arrested in connection with a charge of murder over the fatal shooting of a man after an altercation at a Nelson Mandela Bay tavern will appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said this week that members of the Gqeberha serious violent crime investigation unit arrested the women after 49-year-old Vukile Matebe was shot dead in Blackburn Road, Zinyoka Location, KwaDwesi, on August 31 at about 7.15pm.

"The murder is believed to be linked to a fight at Siba’s Tavern earlier that evening," Janse van Rensburg said.

"The investigation identified three women who allegedly fetched their boyfriends from Magxaki Location before the murder."

She said on October 15, serious violent crime unit members conducted an operation in Zinyoka Location and Zwide, where they traced and arrested the three women.

The accused, Oyisa Blackie, 24, Pumza Pamle, 29, and Sesethu Mdolomba, 26, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated."

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district police commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the team for tracing and arresting the suspects.

He said investigators would continue to pursue all those suspected of involvement in the murder.

"The community is encouraged to share any relevant information with police as the investigation continues."

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