Three women to apply for bail after fatal shooting of man in Gqeberha

Three women arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man following a tavern dispute in Nelson Mandela Bay are scheduled to appear in court for a formal bail application on Friday.

Vukile Matebe was killed in KwaDwesi on August 31 after an altercation broke out at Siba's Tavern, prompting an extensive investigation by the Gqeberha serious violent crime investigation unit that led to the suspects' arrests.