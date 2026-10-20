Man shot dead in broad daylight in Central

Gqeberha police are investigating the murder of a man who was gunned down in broad daylight outside a corner shop in Russell Road, Central, just before 1pm on Monday.

Gbenga Oladipupo, 52, was sitting in his vehicle when gunmen opened fire on him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the shooting.

“The SA Police Service can confirm that a 52-year-old male was shot and killed by two unknown male suspects at about 12.50pm on October 19," Gantana said.

“It is alleged that the victim was in his vehicle, a white VW Polo, when the two suspects opened fire on him.

“He attempted to escape by getting out of his vehicle but collapsed behind it and died on the scene.

“The two suspects fled in their own white VW Polo after the incident.

“A murder case has been opened and is being investigated by SAPS Humewood."