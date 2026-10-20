Gqeberha green cycle tour unveils urban activation event

Cyclists participating in a previous Greenspaces SA event get ready to hit the road. The organisation's goals include combating the social paralysis leading to urban ills such as illegal dumping, an example of which is visible in the backgroundPicture: Supplied Gqeberha green cycle tour unveils urban activation eventInitiative aims to promote environmental and social wellbeing and help put skids on climate changeGGuy Rogers20 OCT 2026, 09:523 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail