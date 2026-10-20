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Cyclists participating in a previous Greenspaces SA event get ready to hit the road. The organisation's goals include combating the social paralysis leading to urban ills such as illegal dumping, an example of which is visible in the background
Cyclists participating in a previous Greenspaces SA event get ready to hit the road. The organisation's goals include combating the social paralysis leading to urban ills such as illegal dumping, an example of which is visible in the backgroundPicture: Supplied

Gqeberha green cycle tour unveils urban activation event

Initiative aims to promote environmental and social wellbeing and help put skids on climate change

  • Guy Rogers
3 min read
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