“It is terrible how he has been living. It is inhumane,” Jafta said.

“We cannot leave him here. We have to help him.”

But behind the disturbing scene lies a complicated family situation, with relatives insisting that they have not abandoned the man and have struggled for years to provide the care he needs.

A 56-year-old family member arrived at the property after learning of the intervention.

He said the man's grandmother had taken him in after her daughter died and had been his primary caregiver until her death in 2020.

He said the man had experienced physical and intellectual challenges from a young age and also suffered from seizures.

“He is our cousin, so what can we do? We cannot give up on him,” the relative said.

He said the family had tried to accommodate the man in the main house but found it difficult to manage his needs.

He would sometimes leave the property, requiring relatives to search for him, and also allegedly damaged household items on occasion.

The relative said one of the man's hands was disabled but that he could use it for certain tasks, such as bathing.

He had been living in the shack, which had previously burned down and was rebuilt in about 2019.

The man had been receiving treatment for seizures and had not experienced one for about three months.

The relative said caring for him had been difficult, adding that his sister kept the man's grant card and bought groceries and clothing for him.

The sister, 58, confirmed that she managed the grant card and helped provide for her ailing relative, with groceries kept by her brother and his girlfriend.

She said the family had struggled to care for him because of his needs, including difficulties with personal hygiene, his alleged tendency to tear clothing and blankets, and behaviour that made it challenging to keep him in the main house.

“He does not sleep. He talks all the time, so he still lives in the shack, but we make sure he gets food to eat and clothes to wear.”

She said the family believed he needed specialised care but had not been able to establish what assistance was available or how to secure admission to a suitable facility.

The brother and sister denied abandoning the man and said they would welcome assistance to ensure he received the care he needed.

However, their account did not resolve the concerns about the conditions in which he was found.

Jafta said she had contacted Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda in an effort to secure appropriate care for the man.

The hospital had indicated that it was willing to assist but that he would first need to be admitted to Livingstone Hospital for about two weeks for health assessments.

She said she had been given the contact details of Livingstone Hospital's chief executive to discuss the next steps, with the longer-term aim of securing placement at Fort England.

Jafta said the man's living conditions could further compromise his wellbeing, particularly if he continued to lack adequate nutrition, hygiene and freedom of movement.

She planned to report a complaint against the siblings for alleged negligence, citing what she described as inhumane living conditions and inadequate caregiving.

She had not yet reported the complaint to the police by the time of publication.

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