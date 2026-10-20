Coega Steels shareholder Sanjeev Garg, middle, discusses a point with Mediterranean Shipping Company chair Salvatore Sarno, left, during a tour of Coega Steels' new rolling mill in the Coega special economic zonePicture: Fredlin AdriaanCoega Steels' new rolling mill to create hundreds of jobsR360m facility in special economic zone will cut cost of finished products for Eastern Cape businessesGGuy Rogers20 OCT 2026, 21:043 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail