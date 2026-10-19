Nelson Mandela Bay’s historic Westbourne Oval has been severely vandalised by thieves who have stripped water pipes, copper taps, and electrical fittings, leaving only two functioning restrooms for thousands of athletes and spectators. The crisis escalated after the facility’s municipal security contract lapsed in June, leaving the 127-year-old venue vulnerable to constant looting despite repeated appeals for protection.
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