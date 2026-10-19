Knysna High School grade 12 pupil Hope Strydom with her exhibits at the Knysna Old Gaol MuseumKnysna teen shines in debut art exhibitionMatric pupil showcases intricate charcoal drawingsSSiphokazi Mnyobe19 OCT 2026, 16:253 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News19 OCT 2026National Arts Festival seeks new artistic director to shape its futureDaily Dispatch Contributor