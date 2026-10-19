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Knysna High School grade 12 pupil Hope Strydom with her exhibits at the Knysna Old Gaol Museum
Knysna High School grade 12 pupil Hope Strydom with her exhibits at the Knysna Old Gaol Museum

Knysna teen shines in debut art exhibition

Matric pupil showcases intricate charcoal drawings

  • Siphokazi Mnyobe
3 min read
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