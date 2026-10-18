Peruvian women rescued in Bluewater Bay raid

Three Peruvian women have been rescued during a law enforcement operation at a lodge in Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha.

The operation was conducted by the Hawks, in collaboration with Home Affairs, on Friday in response to allegations of human trafficking, fraudulent recruitment, immigration-related offences and suspected cybercrime.

The team followed up on information received through the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding an alert from the Peruvian Government about an 18-year-old national who had allegedly been recruited under false pretences and lured to SA with the promise of employment at an online call centre.

Preliminary information indicated that the young woman arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on October 2 and was transported to Gqeberha the next day, where she was allegedly accommodated at a lodge in Bluewater Bay.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that upon arrival, she reportedly discovered that the activities taking place at the premises differed significantly from the employment opportunity she had been promised.

"The premises were allegedly being used to conduct online scams targeting individuals in Peru, with participants reportedly expected to communicate in Spanish.

"The woman subsequently established contact with her father in Peru and provided information that assisted authorities in locating the ... operation.

"The information was relayed through the appropriate channels, leading to the law enforcement intervention."

Mhlakuvana said at about 5pm on Friday the team proceeded to the premises, where they encountered 26 people — 14 Peruvian women and 12 men.

"The men reportedly included two South African nationals allegedly employed as drivers, two Chinese nationals identified as tenants of the premises associated with the online business, and eight Peruvian men.

"The circumstances surrounding the individuals’ presence at the premises and their respective roles are being investigated.

"During the operation, the 18-year-old woman and two other Peruvian women, who reportedly arrived on the same date, were removed from the premises and taken to a place of safety.

"They are expected to receive further assistance and support.

"Police also seized electronic equipment, including laptops, desktop computers and cellular telephones, for further investigation.

"The remaining 23 individuals were taken to various local police stations pending further investigation.

"Their respective roles, immigration status and possible involvement in the suspected criminal activities remain subject to verification.

"No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing."

Eastern Cape Hawks acting provincial head Brigadier Romeo Petrus acknowledged the role played by the National Human Trafficking Hotline and commended the swift response of the joint law enforcement team in rescuing the three women.

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