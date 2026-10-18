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Kouga municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman with minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson along a stretch of the state-owned land in the St Francis Bay area that has been secured for conservation
Kouga municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman with minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson along a stretch of the state-owned land in the St Francis Bay area that has been secured for conservationPicture: SUPPLIED

235ha of St Francis coastline finally secured for conservation

  • Geoff Hookins
2 min read
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