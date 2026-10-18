Kouga municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman with minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson along a stretch of the state-owned land in the St Francis Bay area that has been secured for conservationPicture: SUPPLIED235ha of St Francis coastline finally secured for conservationGGeoff Hookins18 OCT 2026, 14:162 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail