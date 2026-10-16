Man arrested on drug charges granted R22,000 bail

A 42-year-old man facing drug charges was granted bail in the Gqeberha magistrates' court on Thursday.

Kingsley Nweke, who was charged under the Drug Trafficking Act, received bail of R22,000 before his case was postponed to November 26 for further investigation.

Nweke is currently facing a schedule one offence.

While the defence attorney and the state prosecutor on Wednesday had agreed upon a bail amount of R10,000, the magistrate argued that due to the amount of drugs found valued at R42,000, he was setting bail at R22,000.

He said this would encourage Nweke to return to court in November and ensure he met his bail requirements.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nweke was arrested on September 28 following an intelligence-driven operation into the alleged trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs in the Gqeberha area.

The operation was conducted by the Gqeberha Hawks, Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) and South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), in collaboration with Gqeberha crime intelligence.

"The suspect was arrested on September 28 following an investigation that commenced in June, after the Hawks received intelligence concerning suspected drug-trafficking activities," Mhlakuvana said.

"The investigation subsequently resulted in a series of controlled transactions conducted between June and September.

"During controlled transactions conducted in August and September, the suspect allegedly supplied a total of 1,750 Mandrax tablets and 350 grams of Tik.

"The substances were submitted for forensic analysis.

"The results confirmed that the substances were illicit drugs."

He said that on September 28, the joint team executed a warrant and successfully traced and arrested the suspect in Gelvandale.

"The suspect is facing allegations relating to the unlawful possession and trafficking of illicit drugs.

"During the operation, a white Volkswagen Polo TSI, allegedly used in the commission of the offences and cellphones were seized for further investigation," Mhlakuvana said.











