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The mother of Carlos Jose Laminie Rosales, Roelien Louise Hatches, consoled by her elder son, Rovano, and her sister Madelein January at her home in Bloemendal on Thursday
The mother of Carlos Jose Laminie Rosales, Roelien Louise Hatches, consoled by her elder son, Rovano, and her sister Madelein January at her home in Bloemendal on Thursday

Bay family's battle to repatriate son's body from Chile

Plea for assistance, and answers, after body of 25-year-old found at bus station

  • Msindisi Fengu
4 min read
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