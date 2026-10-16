Bay family's battle to repatriate son's body from Chile

The mother of Carlos Jose Laminie Rosales, Roelien Louise Hatches, consoled by her elder son, Rovano, and her sister Madelein January at her home in Bloemendal on ThursdayBay family's battle to repatriate son's body from ChilePlea for assistance, and answers, after body of 25-year-old found at bus stationMMsindisi Fengu16 OCT 2026, 06:324 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail