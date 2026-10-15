Science on wheels captivates Eastern Cape pupils

Merck’s Curiosity Cube has returned to South Africa for a second consecutive year, delivering hands-on Stem education to nearly 2,500 pupils across 18 Eastern Cape schools. The mobile science lab aims to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application, inspiring young minds to envision future careers in science and technology.

Throughout August and September, learners in Makhanda and Kariega engaged in interactive synthetic biology experiments alongside Merck staff and local academic partners, turning abstract concepts into practical discoveries.