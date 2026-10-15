With three sold-out shows at the Savoy Theatre and his additional Centrestage performance already 95% booked, Gqeberha audiences are proving they cannot get enough of Schalk Bezuidenhout.

One of SA's most popular and likeable comedians is giving local audiences another chance to see his latest stand-up show, Hey Hey Divorcé, with a special Sunday matinee performance at Centrestage at Baywest on October 18.

The additional show comes after Bezuidenhout's Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening performances at the Savoy Theatre sold out, prompting the comedian to add another date to his Gqeberha run.

Tickets for the Centrestage performance are also moving fast, with about 95% of tickets already sold.

In Hey Hey Divorcé, Bezuidenhout tackles a subject he knows all too well: divorce.

And, in true fashion, he is turning the experience into comedy.

"Have you ever gone through a divorce? Well, I have! And lucky for you, I have to talk about it.

"Actually … I need to talk about it! Why? Because it's cheaper than therapy,” he quipped.

Promising raw, honest stand-up, the show takes audiences into the comedian's personal experiences with the end of a marriage, finding humour in the heartbreak, awkwardness and absurdity of starting over.

There might even be a single tear running down his left cheek.

Bezuidenhout describes Hey Hey Divorcé as, hopefully, the first and only show about divorce he will ever do — making this a particularly rare opportunity to see the comedian work through one of life's more complicated chapters on stage.

“Schalk has a way of making audiences feel as though they're spending an evening with a friend who happens to be exceptionally funny,” Centrestage owner Gary Hemmings said.

Born and raised in Kempton Park on Johannesburg's East Rand, Bezuidenhout has built a reputation for his energetic stage presence, distinctive Afrikaans humour and ability to connect with audiences from all walks of life.

His journey into comedy began while studying drama at the University of Cape Town.

In April 2011, looking for a creative outlet before completing his degree, he started performing stand-up.

His first paid performance was at a strip club in Kempton Park — an unconventional beginning to a career that has since taken him to stages around the world.

Since then, Bezuidenhout has become a familiar face in South African entertainment, earning a loyal following through his candid storytelling, expressive delivery and willingness to make himself the punchline.

With Hey Hey Divorcé, he brings that same self-deprecating charm to a deeply personal subject, turning an experience many people would rather avoid discussing into an evening of unapologetic comedy.

The added show of Hey Hey Divorcé takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Sunday at 1pm. Doors open at noon.

Tickets cost R250 through Quicket or via Bezuidenhout's website. The show is not suitable for under 16s.

A bar will be available at the venue.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.