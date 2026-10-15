Churches unite for Timothy Valley prayer walk against violent crime

Pastors from two ministries have joined forces to organise a prayer walk in Timothy Valley in Gqeberha's northern areas, a suburb plagued by violent crime and a recent spate of murders.

Pastor Shirley de Bruin said the initiative was prompted by a strong conviction that something needed to be done to address the violence — and at the same time bring hope to the community.

Timothy Valley has become a crime hotspot, with 25-year-old Abigail Filander, who was gunned down in broad daylight in September, among the latest victims.

De Bruin, who leads Dungeon Breakthrough Ministries, said she had previously participated in prayer walks in Cape Town and believed similar efforts could make a positive difference in Timothy Valley and the greater Nelson Mandela Bay region.

“We believe that working together and standing united can bring change to our communities.

"We are here to serve as instruments of hope and to support those who are affected by crime and violence,” she said.

In collaboration with Dunamis Revival Ministries, the initiative aims to encourage unity among local churches and inspire residents to work towards a safer neighbourhood.

Dunamis Revival Ministries' pastor Ismael Brown said the churches were committed to addressing the challenges facing the suburb, particularly the impact of violence on young people.

“There has been a huge attack, especially on the youngsters in our area.

"We believe that prayer can bring comfort and hope, but we also need to stand together as a community and work towards changing people's lives,” Brown said.

He said the initiative was an opportunity for pastors to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal — one that would benefit the entire community.

De Bruin said she was optimistic that the event would also strengthen ties between churches and encourage greater solidarity among residents.

“For too long, everyone has been working in their own corner.

"There needs to be unity among pastors so that we can work together towards a common goal — bringing hope and positive change to our community,” she said.

The programme will begin at 5am on Saturday, when participants plan to gather at street corners across Timothy Valley for group prayers ahead of Sunday's walk.

Sunday's prayer walk will start in China Street at 3pm, with all interested residents and members of the public invited to participate.