The Cape 1000 kicks it up a gear with international nomination

One of SA's premier classic car tours has shifted its' status to international acclaim after being shortlisted in the Rally or Tour of the Year category at the 2026 International Historic Motoring Awards.

The Cape 1000, a 1,000-mile grand touring rally through some of the Western Cape’s most spectacular scenery, has been shortlisted for the awards.

The shortlisting recognises the event’s distinctive grand touring regularity format, its carefully curated field of rare and collectible vehicles, and the way it places exceptional historic and classic machinery on some of the Western Cape’s finest roads while raising meaningful funds for charity.

The International Historic Motoring Awards is widely regarded as the most prestigious accolades in classic and historic motoring and celebrates excellence, innovation and dedication across the global historic motoring community.

The awards shine a spotlight on the individuals, clubs, organisations and events that preserve, promote and enrich shared motoring heritage.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony on 13 November 2026 at The Peninsula London, where leading figures from the international motoring world will gather to celebrate outstanding contributions to the preservation and enjoyment of motoring history.

Event Director Vanessa Crichton said this year’s nominees reflect the passion, expertise and creativity that continue to drive the historic motoring sector forward.

“To stand on an international shortlist alongside the world’s great historic motoring events is a proud moment for The Cape 1000 and for South Africa,” Crichton said.

“We set out to create a rally that could hold its own globally, with exceptional cars, extraordinary roads and a real charitable purpose.

"This recognition belongs to our participants, partners and beneficiaries, and it puts the Cape firmly on the map for classic motoring enthusiasts everywhere.”

Founded in 2022 and presented by Private Clients by Old Mutual, The Cape 1000 is a five-day, 1,000-mile grand touring regularity rally that has grown into one of SA’s premier automotive and lifestyle experiences.

The returns from March 20 to 25, 2027, with a field of about 70 cars across the Classic, Modern Classic, Sports Cars and Specials/Recreation categories.

For the first time, the event will begin on a Saturday, with a public Show & Shine at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront followed by a Sunday morning send-off.

From there, the field heads for Franschhoek and the Overberg before finishing at the Silo Precinct.

"Participants enjoy five nights of world-class hospitality, precision regularity stages, Cape cuisine and the camaraderie that has become the event’s hallmark.

"Beneficiaries are the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA); the 2026 rally raised more than R300,000 for these causes."



