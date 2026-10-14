Nelson Mandela University law dean takes helm nationally

Nelson Mandela University's executive dean of law, Dr Lynn Biggs, has been appointed president of the South African Law Deans’ Association (Salda). The prestigious role reinforces the university's growing influence on national legal and judicial education.

Alongside her presidency, Dr Biggs takes on key governance roles, including a seat on the SA Judicial Education Institute Council and ongoing service on the Legal Practice Council, aimed at advancing transformation and ethical standards in the legal profession.