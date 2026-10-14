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NMU's Dr Lynn Biggs takes up the role of president of the SA Law Deans’ Association
NMU's Dr Lynn Biggs takes up the role of president of the SA Law Deans’ Association

Championing Transformation, Ethics, and Excellence in South African Legal Education

Nelson Mandela University law dean takes helm nationally

  • Herald Reporter
1 min read

Nelson Mandela University's executive dean of law, Dr Lynn Biggs, has been appointed president of the South African Law Deans’ Association (Salda). The prestigious role reinforces the university's growing influence on national legal and judicial education.

Alongside her presidency, Dr Biggs takes on key governance roles, including a seat on the SA Judicial Education Institute Council and ongoing service on the Legal Practice Council, aimed at advancing transformation and ethical standards in the legal profession.

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