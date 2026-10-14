Five arrested after foiled courier hijacking in Motherwell

Five people were arrested during a foiled courier hijacking in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.

The accused, aged between 24 and 42, face charges of attempted hijacking, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Motherwell police officers were on duty in the Kwazakhele and Motherwell areas on Tuesday when they received information about a shooting in Ncememe Street, Motherwell NU7.

"Members responded and were informed that occupants of a white Mazda 323 had allegedly attempted to hijack a courier vehicle.

"The suspects allegedly fired several shots at the courier vehicle as it drove away, leaving one passenger behind. The passenger was then robbed of a cellphone.

"Members searched for the Mazda and spotted it in Tyityaba Street, Motherwell. They pursued and stopped the vehicle, where they allegedly found two gas pistols and ammunition," she said.

Janse van Rensburg said the cellphone taken from the passenger was recovered, and the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

All five suspects are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court during the course of the week.