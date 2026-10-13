Missing Gqeberha teen Allegra Styles found safe in North End

A Gqeberha teenager who had been missing for nearly a week has been found safe and unharmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Allegra Styles, 14, had been located.

The man they had earlier believed could possibly assist in providing information about her whereabouts, Brent Naidoo, 25, has also been found.

"Members immediately followed up [during their investigations] and located the missing teenager in Middle Street, North End.

"She was found safe and unharmed.

"As this matter involves a minor and is of a sensitive nature, no further information can be released to the media at this stage.

"The investigation remains ongoing."

The teenager had been missing since Thursday and was last seen at about 6pm in Kamma Park.

On Monday, a family member told The Herald that she had gone to Kamma Park to attend a gathering and had not been seen since.