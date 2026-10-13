Helenvale residents in Nelson Mandela Bay are battling severe sewage flooding inside their homes, forcing them to dig drainage furrows and shift furniture into bedrooms to escape the unbearable stench. While municipal officials claim staff safety concerns and robbery threats have stalled repairs, frustrated locals and community leaders strongly reject these excuses, demanding an urgent overhaul of collapsing infrastructure that continues to threaten their health and livelihoods.
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