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Raw sewage flows on Stanford Road on Monday. Residents say the flooding has persisted for four months, forcing them to dig drainage furrows, move furniture and build makeshift barriers to keep the sewage out
Raw sewage flows on Stanford Road on Monday. Residents say the flooding has persisted for four months, forcing them to dig drainage furrows, move furniture and build makeshift barriers to keep the sewage outPicture: Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

HELL IN HELENVALE: Sewage floods living rooms

Residents dig trenches to save homes as municipality blames crime for stalling repairs

5 min read
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Helenvale residents in Nelson Mandela Bay are battling severe sewage flooding inside their homes, forcing them to dig drainage furrows and shift furniture into bedrooms to escape the unbearable stench. While municipal officials claim staff safety concerns and robbery threats have stalled repairs, frustrated locals and community leaders strongly reject these excuses, demanding an urgent overhaul of collapsing infrastructure that continues to threaten their health and livelihoods.

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