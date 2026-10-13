ConCourt reserves judgment in ANC appeal over missed IEC submission deadline

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has firmly rejected the ANC's bid to register some of its ward and proportional representation candidates after the the country's largest party missed the deadline by failing to click the final electronic submission button.

The dispute, which affects candidate lists across several municipalities ahead of the November local government elections, has now landed before the Constitutional Court.

While the ANC argues that technicalities should not infringe upon its constitutional right to contest the elections after documents and deposits were submitted, the IEC maintains that following digital regulations is mandatory. Meanwhile, the governing party faces further electoral turmoil as it prepares to appeal an order reinstating convicted former councillor Andile Lungisa to its candidate list.