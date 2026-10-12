Search still on for missing Gqeberha teen

Gqeberha police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday, with investigators also seeking a 25-year-old man who may be able to assist in establishing where she is.

Allegra Styles was last seen at about 6pm in Kamma Park, wearing a beige top and blue jeans.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Gqeberha is investigating her disappearance and has appealed to the public for information that could help locate her.

In an update issued on Monday, police said they were also seeking Brent Naidoo, 25, who may be able to assist investigators with information about Styles.

A police statement issued on Sunday said a family member had reported Styles missing on October 10.

The family member told police that she had gone to Kamma Park to attend a gathering and had not been seen since.

Police said investigators had visited several addresses and contacted people known to Styles but had not yet located her.

The investigation is ongoing.

A family member, who asked not to be named, told The Herald that relatives began searching for Styles on Thursday evening and continued until about 4am on Friday.

The family member clarified the circumstances surrounding the gathering, saying she had allowed Styles to attend because she understood that parents would be present.

"One thing I need to clear up is that it wasn't a house party or anything like that," the family member said.

"It was a braai and I was OK sending her there with my daughter because I knew parents were going to be there.

"Otherwise I would not have allowed her to go."

The family member described Styles as a sweet girl who would not normally disappear in this way.

According to the family member, Naidoo allegedly contacted his family on Saturday and said he did not know where Styles was, saying he was also looking for her.

Neither had been heard from since, she said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Styles’s disappearance, the family member praised police for their handling of the investigation and their communication with the family.

"The police have been excellent," she said.

"I am tired of people bad-mouthing our police force.

"They are doing everything they can.

"They are in constant contact with me.

"They have really been fantastic."

Naidoo's mother declined to speak to The Herald.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact investigating officer Captain Grant Measures on 072-732-4220, Walmer SAPS Lieutenant-Colonel Plaatjies on 071-352-4542, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the MySAPS app.