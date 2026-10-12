Power boost for Coega Steel's self-sustainability drive

In a major move on its journey to self-sustainability, Coega Steels has acquired two power transformers.

The brand-new units, manufactured in China, reached Gqeberha in July, with the first going online in September.

This comes only months after the firm completed the largest commercial solar project in the Eastern Cape.

The 11,484 newly installed panels generate up to 7MW of electricity.

Coega Steels recycles scrap metal into what is globally referred to as “green steel” as the manufacturing process is more environmentally friendly than that of traditional coal-fired smelters.

According to a company spokesperson, it took meticulous planning to design the transformers and have them manufactured, delivered and installed by the due date.

Both had to be custom-made to the exact specifications outlined by the Gqeberha-based mini-mill.

The first step was to shortlist manufacturers worldwide, Coega Steels then had to approve the prototype design before the units could go into production.

“It takes four to five months to manufacture one transformer and about 45 days to be shipped to the Bay,” the spokesperson said.

The entire operation could take up to nine months.

When the plant’s transformer unexpectedly failed in August last year and put the livelihoods of roughly 600 employees at risk, the metro leased the steelmaker a spare unit for 12 months.

This gave its largest electricity customer enough time to source a suitable replacement.

Two units arrived in separate shipments, about four weeks apart, after which the leased unit was removed and returned to the municipality.

“We have written a letter conveying our sincere gratitude to the city,” the spokesperson said.

Installing, testing and energising the first transformer began in August and took about 15 days to complete.

The steel manufacturer decided to commission a second to provide “redundancy” in the event of an unexpected failure.

It should be operational towards the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Once online, the transformers will operate concurrently.