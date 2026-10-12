Police investigating double murder in Soweto-on-Sea

Police in Gqeberha have launched a double murder investigation following the fatal shooting of an 86-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man in Soweto-on-Sea in the early hours of Monday morning.
The victims were discovered inside a Sebothe Street residence with gunshot wounds, and authorities report that no belongings appear to have been stolen from the home.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Police discovered the bodies of an 86-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man in a Soweto-on-Sea home around 1.20am on Monday.
- Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds, with the elderly woman suspected to have been shot after investigating a disturbance at the door.
- The 21-year-old victim was found dead in his bed, and no property was reported stolen from the premises.
- No suspects have been identified, and the motive behind the double murder remains unknown as SAPS appeals to the public for information.
Gqeberha police are investigating a double murder following the discovery of two bodies, including an 86-year-old woman, in Soweto-on-Sea on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the bodies were found at a home in Sebothe Street at about 1.20am.
The deceased are an 86-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.
Their names will be released once they have been formally identified.
"Both sustained gunshot wounds," Janse van Rensburg said.
"Preliminary information indicates that the woman may have been shot after getting out of bed to check on a disturbance at the door.
"The man was found in his bed. No items were reported stolen from the home."
She said the suspect or suspects have not yet been identified, and the motive for the killings is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Lieutenant- Colonel Williams on 082-442-0963 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS app.