David Livingstone turns page with new principal, R100m revamp

A new era has dawned for David Livingstone Senior Secondary School, having recently taken ownership of its new multimillion-rand facility.

The school also recently welcomed Christian du Preez, 56, as the new principal.

It is a position which Du Preez says he does not take lightly, having sacrificed and succeeded on numerous occasions over his 34-year tenure in education following stints at Bertram, Booysen Park and Paterson high schools.

“I feel very humble and thankful, but very excited about the new prospect.

"It is a huge responsibility and I feel very proud to be a part of the David Livingstone school fraternity," he said.

Understanding the magnitude of the appointment, Du Preez said he intended to lead the faternity with diginity and by God's grace.

"There will be a lot of obstacles, but with the help of God and the support of the staff and community, we can take the school to great heights.

"I always had the desire to lead from the front and to make a difference in pupils' lives.

"It is very important to motivate the pupils regularly.

"We are their parents during the day and therefore we must remind them that they can reach great heights.”

The newly renovated school was handed over by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, after it was revamped to the tune of more than R100m.

Du Preez said the school would strive to maintain the high quality of the building.

“My vision is that every pupil will be seen and heard.

"They must get good, quality education and reach their full potential in the classroom and the world outside.

"Each pupil must feel they are valued and every teacher must feel they are an asset.

"Everyone must be given the opportunity to reach success.

"David Livingstone must be seen as a place of hope and opportunities.”

The former provincial rugby referee is well versed in discipline and solution-driven thinking, which he believes will be invaluable in uplifting the strong points of the school, especially discipline and pride.

“I don’t plan to make any major changes to the status quo.

"I am going to listen to the personnel, pupils and parents before I make changes.

"The school has a rich history, especially on the sports front.

"Sport teaches pupils to work together and the will to succeed and that goes hand in hand with the schoolwork."

He said he was also willing to take advice and assistance where required.

"It is important to reach out to old players. They can help with coaching and mentorship.

"Games can be made special by including everyone.

"I will have an open-door policy by listening to my staff and make them part of decisions.