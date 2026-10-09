After 19-year-old Hailie-Jade Coboza and her mother, Lusanda Thunywashe, 40, were shot and killed during a planned attack at their home in Walmer location last year, Coboza's stepfather has been gunned down.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nelson Mandela Bay Intervention Task Team detectives were investigating a double murder following a shooting in Kuzwayo Street, Kwazakhele, at about 7.40pm on Wednesday.

"SAPS New Brighton responded to a complaint of a shooting and on arrival they found a grey Volkswagen Polo TSI parked on the pavement.

"A man was lying next to the vehicle, while another was found deceased inside the car.

"Both had gunshot wounds to the upper body and head. Several cartridge cases were found at the scene.

"The bodies were reportedly discovered by community members passing by," Janse van Rensburg said.

The two men were identified as Phumeza Thunywana, 44, and Xola Ngesimani, 38.

Thunywana was Coboza's stepfather. She was a grade 12 pupil at Collegiate Girls' High School and a promising netball player.

Coboza and her mother were shot dead on May 1 2025.

Nceba Maji, 44, was later arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and attempted murder.

He remains in custody following a failed bail bid.

The National Prosecuting Authority said at the time that it was believed Maji had orchestrated a planned attack on Phumeza Thunywana, but that his wife and stepdaughter were killed instead.

Two further suspects, Sibulele Mzilikazi, 28, and Siyabonga Ntswahlana, 35, were also later arrested.

During the bail hearing, the state argued that the attack was premeditated and linked to a taxi industry dispute.

"The accused is alleged to have conspired with hired hitmen to murder a rival taxi operator, but the plan resulted in the deaths of the rival’s wife and daughter instead," the court heard.

Anyone with information that could assist in the latest investigation is urged to contact detective Sergeant Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or detective Constable Riaan Erasmus on 083-500-3489. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.