Redeployment of fire engine sparks Knysna safety fears

The redeployment of a newly acquired fire engine in the Knysna area has sparked concerns among residents, who claim the region is not adequately equipped to respond to emergencies.

Rheenendal residents are now seeking clarity on what firefighting capacity remains available to them and how quickly assistance can reach the area during an emergency.

The Knysna Municipality, however, has rejected claims that Rheenendal has been left without fire-response support, saying the area continues to receive assistance through a fire trailer, as well as operational support from the Knysna and Sedgefield fire stations.

The municipality also said the fire engine’s permanent placement in Rheenendal had been dependent on the establishment of a properly capacitated satellite fire station.

This comes after the fire fleet was introduced to the community in June following the launch of the Western Cape E-Centre.

In a media statement issued by the municipality shortly after the launch of the E-Centre and fire fleet, it said the vehicle would be stationed in Rheenendal.

This was to strengthen local emergency response capacity and ensure that fire and rescue services were available closer to the community.

However, community leader and DA Ward 5 councillor candidate Shane Nassif said residents had been trying to get information on the fire truck for months.

The municipality's communications manager, Christopher Bezuidenhout, said the Greater Knysna municipal area's fire fleet was allocated for operational use across the entire region and was not permanently assigned to a particular locality unless operational and infrastructure requirements provided for such an arrangement.

He said for operational purposes, the newly acquired fire engine had been redeployed.

“The Rheenendal area continues to receive fire and emergency response support through the deployment of a fire trailer, as well as operational support from the Knysna and Sedgefield fire stations."

He said it was important to reiterate that, at the launch of the new fire engine, it was specifically stated that its permanent placement would be subject to the establishment of a properly capacitated satellite fire station.

“This remains an important consideration in determining the appropriate long-term deployment of firefighting resources in the area."