Eastern Cape families prepare to bury eight Strand massacre victims

Eight Eastern Cape families are preparing to bury loved ones killed in the Lwandle mass shooting in the Western Cape, as provincial authorities scramble to co-ordinate funeral arrangements and provide support to grieving relatives.

The victims were among 11 people killed when gunmen opened fire at a shisa nyama in Lwandle, near Strand, on September 27.

The Eastern Cape government confirmed on Friday that the eight victims from the province would be laid to rest in their respective home communities on Saturday, October 10.

The funerals will take place in several towns and villages, including Willowvale, Ngcobo, Sterkstroom, Alice and Butterworth.

Ward 86 councillor Xolani Diniso provided details of seven families preparing for funerals, while a report compiled by the Western Cape department of social development identified eight victims and a ninth person whose identity had not yet been established in the report.

Among those killed was Yonelani July, 33, a mother of two young children, aged five and eight.

According to a social development report dated October 5, her children were being cared for by their grandfather, Zonwabele July, while their father remained involved in their care.

Social workers were maintaining contact with the family to ensure the children received appropriate care and support.

The report said the family had not yet confirmed whether July's funeral would take place in the Western Cape or Eastern Cape, although Diniso subsequently identified Willowvale's Gatyane area as the family's home community.

Another victim, Abongile Hele, 32, also came from the Gatyane area.

His brother, Lubabalo Hele, who lives in Philippi, told social workers the family needed financial assistance rather than counselling at that stage.

The family had already left the Western Cape for the funeral, scheduled for Saturday.

Other victims identified in the social development report include Siyathemba Jilaji, 37, from Willowvale's Gatyane area; Avuyile Sikweza, 20, from Sterkstroom; Lahluma Klaas, 18, from Alice; Sivenathi Manxiwa, from Ngcobo; and Okuhle Matibane, 28, from Ndabakazi near Butterworth.

The report also identified Khululekani Ndlovu/Dlamini as a victim, although details of funeral arrangements had not been confirmed at the time.

The Western Cape social development department's Strand office has been assisting families since the shooting.

Its report records counselling and debriefing sessions held with several families on September 30, with some relatives requesting further assistance after returning from funerals in the Eastern Cape.

Several families had already travelled to the province by the beginning of October, while others were preparing to leave.

The Eastern Cape government said on Friday it had established an organising committee, led by the provincial department of social development and supported by the Office of the Premier, to co-ordinate assistance to the bereaved families.

The committee brings together government departments and other stakeholders to help families with funeral arrangements and related needs.

Social workers have been deployed to provide counselling and other support, while the government is also arranging social relief for affected households.

One of the major challenges has been transporting the victims' remains from the Western Cape to their home communities.

The provincial government said discussions were continuing with municipalities, police, funeral parlours, donors and other potential contributors to secure the necessary assistance.

It said the City of Cape Town had already provided transport assistance to families travelling to the Eastern Cape for the funerals.

The government said the arrangements were intended to ensure families did not have to shoulder the burden of organising funerals without assistance.

It acknowledged the devastating effect of the killings on families and communities.

The provincial government said it remained committed to supporting the families and ensuring the victims received dignified funerals.