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Premier Oscar Mabuyane, centre, with Bethelsdorp Comprehensive principal Jerome Meyer, left, at the new school on Wednesday.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane, centre, with Bethelsdorp Comprehensive principal Jerome Meyer, left, at the new school on Wednesday.Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Call to blacklist errant contractors after decade-long wait for project to be completed

A FRESH START: Tears of joy for Bethelsdorp pupils

Premier Mabuyane unveils modern new school as community moves on from vandalised premises

4 min read
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More than 1,200 pupils at Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School in Nelson Mandela Bay have finally moved into a brand-new, modern facility.

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