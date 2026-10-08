More than 1,200 pupils at Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School in Nelson Mandela Bay have finally moved into a brand-new, modern facility.
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Call to blacklist errant contractors after decade-long wait for project to be completed
Premier Mabuyane unveils modern new school as community moves on from vandalised premises
More than 1,200 pupils at Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School in Nelson Mandela Bay have finally moved into a brand-new, modern facility.
Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptions