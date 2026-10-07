Five young men shot dead in brutal Willowvale mass shooting

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a massive manhunt after five young men were shot dead and a sixth was injured during a violent attack at a Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday night. Three unidentified gunmen reportedly broke into a two-room flat before opening fire on the occupants.
Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata visited the crime scene on Wednesday to oversee the initial investigation as specialised detectives work to establish a motive and bring the perpetrators to book.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Five men aged 17 to 22 were killed and a 30-year-old man was wounded when three gunmen forced open the door of a flat in Willowvale Extension 1.
- Police discovered four victims dead inside the two-room flat, while a fifth succumbed to his injuries en route to a medical facility.
- Investigators recovered numerous 9mm pistol cartridges and projectiles from the scene, with the motive behind the shooting still unknown.
- Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata visited the scene and mobilised the Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation unit to track down the suspects.