Five young men shot dead in brutal Willowvale mass shooting

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a massive manhunt after five young men were shot dead and a sixth was injured during a violent attack at a Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday night. Three unidentified gunmen reportedly broke into a two-room flat before opening fire on the occupants.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata visited the crime scene on Wednesday to oversee the initial investigation as specialised detectives work to establish a motive and bring the perpetrators to book.