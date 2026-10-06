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Wilderness Foundation Africa CEO Dr Andrew Muir makes a point at the Water, Climate, and the Future of African Trade event at Nelson Mandela University. Next to him is fellow panelist SA International Maritime Institute research director Dr Nomtha Hadi and Samantha Dunlop of EC Exporters, which organised the event
Wilderness Foundation Africa CEO Dr Andrew Muir makes a point at the Water, Climate, and the Future of African Trade event at Nelson Mandela University. Next to him is fellow panelist SA International Maritime Institute research director Dr Nomtha Hadi and Samantha Dunlop of EC Exporters, which organised the eventPicture: Fredlin Adriaan

N2 coastal flooding and storm surges expose growing infrastructure vulnerability in Gqeberha

Climate change, outdated infrastructure threaten Bay’s trade competitiveness

Experts warn extreme weather, port bottlenecks, risk undermining region's maritime economy

  • Guy Rogers
5 min read
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Nelson Mandela Bay requires an effective, functional local government to successfully mitigate the worsening impacts of climate change and protect its economic future. Speaking at a maritime and climate panel at Nelson Mandela University, conservation leaders and maritime experts warned that outdated infrastructure, harbour inefficiencies, and slow municipal action threatened the metro's trade competitiveness.

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