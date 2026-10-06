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Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane
Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar MabuyanePicture: SUPPLIED

ANC at its most vulnerable as November 4 looms — Mabuyane

Party's Eastern Cape chair urges restraint as alliance partner SACP prepares to contest elections independently

3 min read
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The ANC is heading into the upcoming local government elections in its most vulnerable position since 1994, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says.

Addressing the SACP's Red October launch in Qumrha in his capacity as ANC provincial chair, Mabuyane acknowledged that factionalism, governance failures and declining municipal capacity had significantly eroded public trust in the governing party.

With the SACP preparing to contest the elections independently, Mabuyane warned against hostility between the longstanding alliance partners, urging leaders to focus on basic service delivery and societal transformation rather than political infighting.

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