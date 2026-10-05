Gqeberha lawyer Ntsikelelo Kalipa with his law firm's branded car. Kalipa, a former police captain, reported an assault complaint against Sergeant Michael Malgas at the Kwazakhele police station more than seven months ago and is still awaiting feedbackPicture: Eugene Coetzee'WAITING FOR JUSTICE': Bay lawyer claims police sergeant assaulted himMsindisi Fengu5 OCT 2026, 05:374 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail