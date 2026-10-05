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Gqeberha lawyer Ntsikelelo Kalipa with his law firm's branded car. Kalipa, a former police captain, reported an assault complaint against Sergeant Michael Malgas at the Kwazakhele police station more than seven months ago and is still awaiting feedback
Gqeberha lawyer Ntsikelelo Kalipa with his law firm's branded car. Kalipa, a former police captain, reported an assault complaint against Sergeant Michael Malgas at the Kwazakhele police station more than seven months ago and is still awaiting feedbackPicture: Eugene Coetzee

'WAITING FOR JUSTICE': Bay lawyer claims police sergeant assaulted him

4 min read
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