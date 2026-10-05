Brand-new digital platform positions The Herald for the future

SA's oldest daily publication has set its sights firmly on the future.

The Herald launched its brand-new digital platform on Wednesday afternoon, marking an exciting new chapter for the 181-year-old publication.

Ubuntu Media Holdings acting chief executive Ryan Megaw said the website would allow audiences to engage more holistically with their favourite daily read.

"Being part of Ubuntu Media Holdings, a focused, locally-based media company, has provided the opportunity to rethink and improve how we serve our readers in the digital space.

"The new website delivers a faster, fully responsive reading experience and presents our journalism in a stronger, more engaging way —positioning The Herald firmly for the future."

He said the launch formed part of a broader digital transformation across the group's titles.

"Alongside The Herald, we have launched a new platform for the Daily Dispatch, with The Rep, Talk of the Town, and GO! & Express set to follow in the coming weeks.

"Together, these platforms expand and consolidate our digital presence across the Eastern Cape."

Megaw said the platform was built in partnership with NewsTeam, an innovative South African technology company co-founded by Richard Hazelden.

"NewsTeam streamlines back-end publishing workflows, allowing our newsrooms to spend less time on technical challenges and more time producing impactful local journalism.

"The new platform will also create greater value for our advertisers through sponsored content and targeted advertising solutions.

"With a substantial and growing audience across the Eastern Cape and beyond, our combined digital presence offers advertisers a powerful opportunity to connect meaningfully with consumers throughout the province — to own the Eastern Cape market."

He said the new website was only the beginning.

"We will continue to refine and improve the platforms in the months ahead.

"Our long-term goal is simple: to deliver an outstanding digital experience while continuing to provide the trusted local journalism our readers value."

The Herald's acting editor, Catherine Richards, said the publication acknowledged that audiences' medium of consuming information in the digital era needed to be engaging and efficient.

"For 181 years, The Herald has been the trusted voice of our community, and this new digital platform marks the beginning of our next great chapter.

"By partnering with NewsTeam and leveraging the support of Ubuntu Media Holdings, we’ve completely reimagined how we deliver the news.

"Our readers deserve a fast, seamless and engaging experience, and this modern platform allows our newsroom to focus entirely on what we do best: uncovering the stories that impact the Eastern Cape.

"This is just the start of our digital transformation, and we look forward to evolving alongside our audience."