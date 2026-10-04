Case against Georgiou family members postponed

The criminal case against the wife of late Gqeberha businessman Philip Georgiou and his son has been postponed to November 19 for possible mediation.

Yvette, 54, and her son, George, 27, appeared in the Kariega magistrate's court on Friday to engage in talks relating to the alleged trespassing and malicious damage to property charges against them.

The mom and son are out on bail of R500 each after they were arrested on August 26.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident occurred in Langenhoven Street in Kariega on August 26.

No further details emerged, other than that there were two complainants in the matter.

The bail conditions stipulate that the Georgious may not leave Nelson Mandela Bay or vacate their rented guest house until the case is finalised.

During their formal bail application on August 31, a guest house manager, Antonette Fourie, told the court that the Georgious had a 12-month rental contract.

The latest chapter adds to a colourful and often troubled history surrounding the Georgiou family — one that has involved luxury cars, multimillion-rand properties, court battles, angry customers and, at one point, a sheriff arriving to attach assets.

The family’s financial concerns came to a head in 2020 when seven properties, collectively valued at more than R32m, faced execution after bond commitments of about R280,000 a month allegedly fell into arrears.

Yvette was later sequestrated.