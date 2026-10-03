Rhodes University to launch hub dedicated to advanced biotechnology

Rhodes University is set to celebrate significant academic milestones during its October graduation ceremony, where more than 200 students will be capped alongside the conferral of an honorary doctorate on acclaimed consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

The event also highlights a monumental national achievement as the institution prepares to host SA's sole Presidential PhD Hub in Advanced Biotechnology.

Led by Prof Janice Limson, the R21m initiative forms part of a flagship programme spearheaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Research Foundation.

Aimed at transforming traditional doctoral training, the Makhanda-based hub will support 45 doctoral candidates starting in 2027, fostering transdisciplinary innovation, public policy engagement and vital scientific research to tackle pressing societal challenges.