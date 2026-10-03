Faith and purpose unite as Schauderville church gathers for visual impairment awareness initiative

An illustration of grit and perseverance was painted recently as the United Congregational Church of South Africa (UCCSA), in partnership with Bona Ubuntu, held a blind/cane walk for the differently abled.
Under the theme "Empowered by Faith and United in Purpose", the event aimed to promote awareness, understanding and inclusion of people with visual impairments.
Algoa Region Mission Council secretary Isaac Human said despite the adverse weather the participants were determined to make the event a success.
“Although the intended outdoor walk and march could not proceed due to the inclement weather, the programme was successfully relocated to the Weis Memorial Congregational Church hall in Schauderville," Human said.
"The change of venue did not diminish the purpose of the event.
"Instead, it provided an opportunity for participants to engage more closely with people and organisations working to support the visually impaired community."
Reverend Ebrahim Persent, minister of Weis, led with opening devotions.
"His opening contribution set the tone for the gathering," Human said.
"He reminded the participants of the importance of compassion, service, dignity and inclusion within the church and wider community.
"The programme included an informative and practical session from Robyn Fick and a matric pupil from Bona Ubuntu.
"They shared information about the work of Bona Ubuntu and the organisation's role in supporting children and young people who are visually impaired.
"Participants were further introduced to the correct way of acting as a sighted guide.
"This demonstration was particularly valuable in helping participants understand how to assist a visually impaired person respectfully and safely, while preserving that person’s independence and dignity."
Human said a particularly meaningful part of the programme was the testimony shared by Alfonso Matthews, a blind member of Bethesda Congregational Church.
"He shared his personal experience and story, allowing participants to hear directly from someone living with visual impairment.
"His testimony served as a reminder that disability is only one part of a person’s story and that lived experiences can help communities develop greater understanding, empathy and acceptance.
“Another participant's story reminded us that visual impairment can occur at different stages of life and that children and their families may require significant support as they adjust to changing circumstances."
The Boys Brigade added a special musical element to the programme, while the involvement of the Algoa Region Youth Ministry added an intergenerational dimension to the event.
“The UCCSA Unit for Differently Disabled extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in and supported the initiative," Human said.
"Despite the rain, the spirit of the walk continued in the church, a reminder that sometimes the journey changes, but the purpose remains the same.”