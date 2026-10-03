Faith and purpose unite as Schauderville church gathers for visual impairment awareness initiative

The United Congregational Church of South Africa (UCCSA), in partnership with Bona Ubuntu, recently hosted an inspiring blind and cane walk to promote awareness, dignity and inclusion for visually impaired people.

Despite inclement weather moving the event indoors to the Weis Memorial Congregational Church hall in Schauderville, participants gathered under the theme "Empowered by Faith and United in Purpose" for a day of education, personal testimonies and community support.