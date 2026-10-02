EP Cricket president Donovan May believes the metro is ready to embrace the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with hosting one of world cricket’s biggest tournaments.

“We’re quite excited. It’s going to be good for the city, for the tourists coming to the city.

"It’s going to be a proper cricket season,” May told The Herald shortly after the event.

The scale of the tournament will also provide an opportunity for Gqeberha to showcase itself beyond the boundary ropes, with May highlighting the potential impact of an influx of international supporters and visitors.

“There is obviously a lot happening at St George's Park at the moment as well as work around the precinct. We have to ensure that our guests who come to the city are looked after.”

With Australia, India and New Zealand among the international sides scheduled to feature in the country during the wider tournament programme, May believes the occasion can provide an important boost for the local game and the city.

There are some exciting appetisers for cricket fans to look forward to before the World Cup.

“It’s a big year," May said.

"We’ve got Australia, Bangladesh and England embarking on tours to SA, as well as the India and Australian Women’s teams coming to play cricket in our city, so we’re quite excited for what’s to come.”

To ensure the historic St George’s Park outfield remains immaculate throughout the intense schedule, ground staff have already initiated a modern drop-in pitch strategy to handle the workload while further upgrades and renovations continue to take place in and around the venue.

May confirmed that stadium renovations and upgrades remained on track.

“We’re replacing the roof of the old stand, and that will be ready for the Test match against Australia, as well as other renovations," he said.

The tournament allocation marks a historic milestone for Eastern Province Cricket, placing the metro firmly back onto the global sports map while also offering a significant opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

With the 2027 World Cup now firmly on the horizon, local youngsters, club cricketers and supporters will have the chance to experience some of the world’s leading players on their doorstep.

Fans can now register for the official ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket ballot, which opened on October 1.

Entry to the ballot is free and not first-come, first-served, with fans able to enter for multiple matches and request up to four tickets per fixture.

The ballot closes on November 21 2026.

The official registration is through the ICC World Cup ticket ballot.

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