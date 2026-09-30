Pair to appear in Gqeberha court for dealing in counterfeit clothing

Two suspects have been served with summons to appear before a Gqeberha court for allegedly dealing in counterfeit clothing estimated to be worth R7m.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the pair, aged between 30 and 40, were served with summons on Tuesday and would appear in the Gqeberha New Law court on October 29.

Mhlakuvana said the suspects were identified as owners of Sneaker Freakz, situated at the corner of Bell Road and Beetlestone Road, at the BP Service Station premises in Gelvandale.

He said the arrests followed a painstaking investigation conducted by a joint team who identified that their alleged activities were in contraventions of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

“The Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Hawks has recorded a significant intervention in the fight against illicit trade in counterfeit branded merchandise following a search-and-seizure operation that resulted in the confiscation of suspected counterfeit goods,” Mhlakuvana said.

The operation was conducted on September 16.

He said the investigation was initiated following test purchases conducted by a representative of the affected brand holders.

“In June 2026, a test purchase resulted in the acquisition of sneakers suspected to be counterfeit Adidas products.

“A further test purchase was subsequently conducted, during which sneakers suspected to be counterfeit Nike products and Lacoste T-shirts were purchased,” he said.

Mhlakuvana said the information and evidence obtained during these interventions culminated in the opening of a case docket, prompting Hawks investigators to advance the investigation.

“The Hawks, working in collaboration with Spoor & Fisher and relevant stakeholders from the department of justice, subsequently executed an authorised search operation.

“As part of the investigative process, a search warrant was obtained, enabling the search-and-seizure operation at the identified premises,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The operation resulted in the recovery and seizure of a substantial quantity of merchandise suspected to be counterfeit.

“The estimated value of the confiscated stock is approximately R7-million.”