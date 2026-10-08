Event dates, booking details, and featured wines for the October tasting
A journey through Boekenhoutskloof
Six diverse wines on the table and a chance to take home an acclaimed favourite
Updated
2 min read
The Tank Room in Walmer is set to showcase the exceptional portfolio of Boekenhoutskloof, inviting wine enthusiasts to an exclusive tasting event in Gqeberha. Guests will have the opportunity to sample six distinct wines, ranging from crisp coastal whites to the renowned Chocolate Block, with one lucky attendee standing a chance to take home a premier bottle.
SummaryOpen the quick read
The Tank Room hosts a dedicated Boekenhoutskloof wine tasting on 9 and 10 October 2026 in Walmer.
Featured pours include Porcupine Ridge, Cap Maritime, Helderberg Reserve, and The Chocolate Block.
One tasting attendee will stand a chance to win a bottle of Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block.
Tickets and reservations are available via Prestons Liquor Stores and directly through The Tank Room.
A recent tasting featured Compagniesdrift and Arniston Bay, with the Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022 voted top pour.
Picture: Ray Snyman
This weekend, The Tank Room invites you to discover the distinctive wines of Boekenhoutskloof, one of South Africa’s renowned wine producers.
From fresh, expressive whites to elegant coastal Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, through to the rich, acclaimed Chocolate Block, this tasting showcases six wines that highlight the diversity and character of the Boekenhoutskloof portfolio.
ON THE TASTING TABLE:
Porcupine Ridge Chenin Blanc
Porcupine Ridge South Island – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Cap Maritime Coastal Chardonnay
Cap Maritime Coastal Pinot Noir
Helderberg Reserve
The Chocolate Block
STAND A CHANCE TO WIN!
One lucky tasting guest will stand a chance to take home a bottle of Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block.
Whether you enjoy crisp and refreshing whites, elegant coastal wines or rich, full-bodied reds, there’s something for every palate to discover.
Friday 9 October & Saturday 10 October 2026
The Tank Room, 121 Main Road, Walmer
Tickets available at Prestons Liquor Stores, 121 Main Road, Walmer
Join us at The Tank Room for an unforgettable journey through the wines of Boekenhoutskloof
Compagniesdrift & Arniston Bay at The Tank Room
2 – 3 October 2026
This past weekend, we welcomed Compagniesdrift and Arniston Bay to The Tank Room for a tasting that brought together two distinctive South African wine ranges, each with its own sense of place and character. From the coastal influence behind Arniston Bay’s fresh, expressive wines to the Stellenbosch roots and fruit-driven style of Compagniesdrift, the lineup offered a varied selection of whites, rosé and reds.
Guests joined us for a relaxed and enjoyable tasting experience, exploring six wines that showcased the different personalities of these two ranges. With fresh coastal styles alongside approachable, flavourful reds, the tasting offered something different in every glass and a chance to discover favourites from both collections.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above:
Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022
Arniston Bay Shiraz 2024
Compagniesdrift Rosé 2024
The Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022 was the clear favourite of the weekend, standing well ahead of the other wines and making a particularly strong impression on our guests. The Arniston Bay Shiraz 2024 followed in second place, with the Compagniesdrift Rosé 2024 completing the top three.
It was a great opportunity to explore two different expressions of South African winemaking, from coastal freshness to fruit-driven reds, with the Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot taking centre stage as the standout pour.
Here’s to discovering new wines, sharing good company, and finding new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.