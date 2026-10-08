Compagniesdrift & Arniston Bay at The Tank Room 2 – 3 October 2026 This past weekend, we welcomed Compagniesdrift and Arniston Bay to The Tank Room for a tasting that brought together two distinctive South African wine ranges, each with its own sense of place and character. From the coastal influence behind Arniston Bay’s fresh, expressive wines to the Stellenbosch roots and fruit-driven style of Compagniesdrift, the lineup offered a varied selection of whites, rosé and reds.

Guests joined us for a relaxed and enjoyable tasting experience, exploring six wines that showcased the different personalities of these two ranges. With fresh coastal styles alongside approachable, flavourful reds, the tasting offered something different in every glass and a chance to discover favourites from both collections.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

3 Wines stood out above the rest, each earning a score of 4 and above: Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022

Arniston Bay Shiraz 2024

Compagniesdrift Rosé 2024 The Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2022 was the clear favourite of the weekend, standing well ahead of the other wines and making a particularly strong impression on our guests. The Arniston Bay Shiraz 2024 followed in second place, with the Compagniesdrift Rosé 2024 completing the top three.

It was a great opportunity to explore two different expressions of South African winemaking, from coastal freshness to fruit-driven reds, with the Compagniesdrift Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot taking centre stage as the standout pour.

Here’s to discovering new wines, sharing good company, and finding new favourites at The Tank Room. We look forward to raising a glass with you again soon.