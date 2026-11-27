In a remarkable convergence of ecological conservation and humanitarian aid, the Carp Project has officially surpassed the milestone of one million meals provided to vulnerable South African communities. Supported by Isuzu Motors South Africa and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, the initiative removes destructive, invasive carp from sensitive freshwater bodies and transforms them into vital sources of protein.
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