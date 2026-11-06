Suzuki SA sets new monthly sales record

Suzuki Auto SA has set a new overall monthly sales record, breaking the 7,000-unit barrier for the first time.

According to the latest official report from industry body Naamsa, Suzuki sold 7,292 passenger and light commercial vehicles in October, surpassing its previous record of 6,890 units, set in October 2025, by 402 vehicles.

Dealer sales accounted for 5,058 vehicles, while government, rental and fleet customers contributed 2,234 units.

The result maintains Suzuki's standing as South Africa's second-best-selling vehicle manufacturer in a year that has seen continued growth in new-vehicle sales.

Of the 15 models in Suzuki's line-up, the Swift led sales with 2,344 units.

It was followed by the Ertiga MPV (1,234 units), Fronx (1,118 units), Baleno (556 units) and Dzire (543 units).

“Breaking the 7,000-unit barrier for the first time is a significant milestone for Suzuki Auto South Africa, and one that reflects the continued support of our customers and the hard work of our dealer network,” Cristine Knight, senior manager for sales and dealer development at Suzuki Auto SA, said.

“Setting a new overall monthly sales record is something we can all be proud of.

"It reflects the strength of our model line-up, the trust South African motorists place in the Suzuki brand and the commitment of our dealer partners to delivering a positive ownership experience."

Knight said they were grateful to everyone who had contributed to the achievement, from the customers who chose the vehicles to the teams who worked hard to support them.

“This result gives us further encouragement as we look ahead.

"Our focus remains on offering South African motorists vehicles that deliver on reliability, quality and value, while continuing to strengthen our presence in the local market.