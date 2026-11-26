A partnership that has helped one of SA's top family festivals weather a global pandemic and transition to new grounds will reach a major milestone in 2027, as the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees celebrates 10 years with the retailer as its naming sponsor.

Festival director Jenni Honsbein said the 24th edition of the community-owned festival — taking place from Friday June 25 to Sunday June 27 2027, at SSK Agriland — was a testament to shared values and unwavering support.

“When the SPAR group first decided to ‘go wild’ with us back in 2016, we knew it was a natural fit.

"What we didn't know was just how crucial their loyalty would become,” she said.

“Even when the festival could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SPAR remained our naming sponsor.

"A partnership of this duration is built on immense trust and a genuine commitment to uplifting the Sundays River Valley.”

Kirkwood Wildsfees board chair Paul Marais echoed Honsbein’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of SPAR’s continued support through challenging times.

“SPAR has stood by the Wildsfees through thick and thin.

"Even when the festival could not take place during the Covid-19 pandemic, SPAR remained committed to the partnership and continued to support us over these two years.

"That kind of loyalty speaks volumes and shows the true value of a partner who believes in the festival and the community it serves,” Marais said.

The 10-year milestone represents more than just a sponsorship agreement.

Run by a not-for-profit company, the festival has served as a powerful economic catalyst for the region, providing a vital platform for local businesses, agricultural producers, and entertainers to connect with new audiences.

“The Wildsfees has always been about so much more than three days of entertainment.

“It is about creating opportunities and celebrating our agricultural heritage," Honsbein said.

"Having a partner that truly understands the importance of investing in the communities it serves has made this incredible journey possible."

SPAR Eastern Cape divisional MD Solly Engelbrecht said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to supporting and growing the communities they served.

“We at SPAR Eastern Cape are humbled to be part of the annual Kirkwood Wildsfees and fully support its purpose and vision.

"Ten years on, the Wildsfees has grown immensely and has become a central part of the community it serves.

"In much the same way, SPAR strives to be at the heart of every community its stores serve with pride.

"We are grateful to be part of the journey with the Kirkwood Wildsfees and look forward to growing alongside the festival for many years to come.”

Preparations are already well under way for the 2027 event, which will be hosted at SSK Agriland for the third consecutive year.

The venue has allowed the festival to continue growing its diverse offerings while staying deeply rooted in the region's farming culture.

Visitors can expect a packed line-up of SA music, food, and family-friendly attractions that draw thousands of festivalgoers to the Eastern Cape each year.

“We are incredibly grateful for SPAR’s continued confidence in us," Honsbein said.

"We look forward to celebrating this decade of shared success with the thousands of visitors who make the Wildsfees the biggest family festival in the country."