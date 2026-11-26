Blending coastal relaxation with curated bushveld adventures, the five-star Ahoy Boutique Hotel in Humewood, Gqeberha, offers visitors a bespoke hospitality experience.

Situated just minutes from the beachfront, the intimate establishment has re-emerged as one of the city's most distinctive boutique accommodation experiences.

Following an extensive refurbishment and a nearly two-year closure, the hotel reopened its doors in December 2025 with a renewed focus on personalised hospitality, comfort and curated guest experiences.

With just 10 elegantly designed rooms, including standard, luxury and a spacious penthouse suite, the hotel offers travellers an intimate alternative to larger establishments.

The boutique setting allows guests to enjoy attentive service while remaining conveniently close to the city’s beaches, airport, business hubs and tourism attractions.

What truly sets Ahoy apart, however, is its commitment to creating experiences that showcase the very best of Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond.

Among its most popular offerings is the Addo Safari Package, which combines luxury accommodation with a guided excursion to Addo Elephant National Park.

Guests enjoy two nights’ accommodation, daily gourmet breakfasts, return transfers, lunch and refreshments, along with a professionally guided safari through one of SA’s most celebrated wildlife destinations.

The hotel has also become a preferred base for sports enthusiasts visiting the city for major events such as Ironman 70.3 SA.

Tailored athlete packages, early breakfast options and close proximity to race venues ensure competitors and their support teams can focus on performance while enjoying the comforts of a boutique stay.

Beyond leisure and sporting travel, the establishment attracts guests looking for a stylish setting for intimate celebrations, private functions and small corporate gatherings.

As the festive season approaches, Ahoy is preparing to welcome guests for its upcoming Christmas lunch, while a wellness weekend planned for January 2027 will offer visitors an opportunity to relax, recharge and embrace the new year with a renewed focus on wellbeing.