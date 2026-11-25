The first time he heard opera, 19-year-old matric pupil Nhlawuleke Asher Shileng said he knew that he wanted to be an opera singer.

Nhlawuleke, winner of the R300,000 Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) Nyoloha Scholarship 2026 for performing arts, has now set his sights on Nelson Mandela University (NMU) among the next steps in his journey towards a professional career in opera.

The Limpopo pupil said the scholarship would enable him to pursue his dream of formal music training in Gqeberha.

"Not many people in my area are interested in opera, and when I first sang it, some even laughed at me," Nhlawuleke said.

He is from Ngove, a rural village near Giyani in Limpopo.

He is currently writing his matric exams at Gija Ngove Senior Secondary School.

"I want to show them that opera can take me somewhere great.

"I want to achieve the best future for myself and for my family who are incredibly proud of me for winning the scholarship."

The announcement was made on October 31 at the exclusive ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Winners Event, hosted at the MTN Innovation Centre in Fairland, Johannesburg.

Nhlawuleke was selected from 60 participants selected for the scholarship programme, supported by Nedbank, Sun International and MTN SA.

Arts & Culture Trust CEO Jessica Denyschen said the focus of the annual programme was to reach young artists in remote, rural and peri-urban communities, where opportunities of this nature did not always reach the people they were designed for.

"We do this in partnership with community centres and arts organisations across the country.

"Seeing both of this year’s scholarship recipients being selected from Limpopo is particularly meaningful because it shows that we're reaching the young artists this programme was intended for," she said.

Nhlawuleke said winning the scholarship was a remarkable step in his journey which began with his discovery of opera in 2024.

"I always listened to and sang songs from movies but when I was in grade 11, a teacher was recruiting members to join the school choir to compete in the ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod.

"The teacher gave us an Italian song to learn, and many of the choir members found it difficult but it was very easy for me," Nhlawuleke said.

He said he did not know much about opera until he went to Giyani for the competition and the first category there was the opera solo.

"It was so beautiful to my ears that I decided to sing solo opera in 2025.

"I am a baritone and it took me six months to learn the Italian opera Largo al factotum, which Pavarotti sang so beautifully.

"I used ChatGPT to help me with the Italian pronunciation because when you sing Italian opera, you must sing as if you are Italian.

"Fortunately, I am very good at memorising lyrics quickly."

He said through trial and error, and endless practising, including taking videos with his phone of his performances, he developed his singing, as well as acting and dancing — all of which are required for opera performances.

For his ACT NSP finals performance, he went to The Village Theatre in Polokwane.

"I had never been in a theatre before and I thought, 'this place is so beautiful'."

He performed Notte e giorno faticar, sung by the character Le Porallo from Mozart's opera Don Giovanni; and his second performance was the role of Don Magnifico from Rossini’s opera La Cenerentola.

Nhlawuleke said the four-month ACT NSP mentorship greatly assisted him in honing his performance.

"My mentor was South African writer, director, producer, actor and composer Lungile Themba, who encouraged our group not to overthink our performance because the mind could easily lead you to doubt yourself.

"He encouraged us to just go ahead with our performance and assess what we could have done better afterwards.

"The approach is to rather fail while trying, than failing to try."

Themba also got the group to do a vision board.

"I have a vision of myself singing in Italy as it is the home of opera, and also auditioning on big stages such as Britain’s Got Talent," Nhlawuleke said.

"Ultimately, I want to create an opera house in Giyani where people from all over will want to come and perform.

"I want other people in my area to have the opportunity to experience opera and perform in operas.

"But first I want to study music at NMU."

Poovi Pillay, executive head of corporate social Impact at Nedbank, said: "It is incredibly exciting to envisage his future.

"We have seen how the opportunity to study at a tertiary institution has changed the life trajectory of past winners, and we know it will do the same for Nhlawuleke.

"What we have also seen from so many past participants and finalists is how they have benefited from being part of this programme, and gone on to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

"And we are proud to be part of it."

As part of his application to NMU, Shileng did an oral assessment with Dr Rudi Bower, head of the department of music and performing arts.

"Even if I must try get [additional] funding from NSFAS, I am determined to study here," Nhlawuleke said.

"Now with the scholarship, my education is covered.

"But I would need to do a lot of catching up because I have never had formal music lessons and I need to learn to read music."

Nhlawuleke said it was his dream to study in Gqeberha.

The first time he visited then-Port Elizabeth was on a primary school church trip.

"It was a wonderful new experience for a little village boy, and I saw the ocean for the very first time.

"I had this incredible feeling that I wanted to be in this place and around the ocean.

"In high school, I thought I would like to be a marine biologist until I discovered opera.

"With this scholarship, my dream can come true to study opera at NMU and sleep near the ocean and feel the ocean breeze."

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